Russian MFA comments on conversation of Azerbaijani president, Armenian PM in Dushanbe

The conversation held in Dushanbe between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will contribute to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Trend Oct. 2.

“Russia welcomes any agreements aimed at achieving settlement of the conflict,” the ministry said. “We hope that the conversation held in Dushanbe will contribute to the implementation of this task.”

For its part, Russia, as one of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, is ready to provide the necessary mediation assistance to Azerbaijan and Armenia, the ministry noted.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a conversation on the sidelines of the CIS Summit in Dushanbe.

The parties affirmed their commitment to the process of negotiations on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the strengthening of the ceasefire regime for preventing incidents on the line of contact and Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The parties decided to develop mechanisms for building prompt contacts between relevant authorities.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

