Moscow actively cooperates with Baku and Yerevan in drafting peace agreement-Russian MFA

Russia actively cooperates with official Baku and Yerevan in drafting peace agreements, Russian MFA official Alexey Zaitsev told journalists in a briefing today, News.az reports.

According to him, drafting the peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia is one of the elements of trilateral agreement signed jointly by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The Russian side actively cooperates with the official Baku and Yerevan in drafting the peace treaty. Political and diplomatic channels are used at all levels in this regard.

Zaitsev also added that trilateral summits are held every year, foreign ministers meet on a regular basis, and such kind of a meeting was held recently.

