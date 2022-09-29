Zakharova about Pashinyan's proposal regarding border: Reality cannot be changed by imagination

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Maria Zakharova has commented on Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's proposal on deploying international observers on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, News.az reports.

The official representative of the Russian MFA recalled the importance of the implementation of the trilateral agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia at the briefing she held today.

M. Zakharova noted that those agreements include theory and practice, ascertainment of what happened, and future plans: "These documents were not signed only between mediators, or with each country separately, but signed between the parties of the long-term historical conflict. Therefore, those documents are beyond price and a real road map."

The MFA official brought to the attention that there are those who want to change the agreements reached both internally and externally: "They promise a lot. They can promise. There was not any result of the work they have done over the years. But the trilateral agreements reached did not remain on paper. They are implemented gradually, step by step. Not everything realizes as expected. We want it to be maximum. Therefore, reality cannot be replaced by imagination. This is probably the general rule.".





News.Az