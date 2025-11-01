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Scenario
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Three years ago, the price of a single XRP (XRP2.32%) token was approximately $0.50. Today, it's nearly $1.50. So, if history is any guide, XRP is theoretically capable of tripling in value every three years.08 May 2026-05:30
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In recent weeks, the military posture of the United States and Israel across the Middle East has shifted in ways that many defense analysts interpret as exceeding routine deterrence signaling and moving into the realm of concrete operational preparation. The scale, composition, and geographic dispersion of deployed assets increasingly point to contingency planning for a sustained military campaign against Iran — one that could last not days, but weeks or even months.29 Jan 2026-09:52
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Editor's note: Russian military-political analyst, expert in the field of strategic security, specialist in the Middle East and Africa Vladimir Bekish. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.12 Mar 2025-11:20
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