Macron refuses to resign as no-confidence votes threaten new government

French President Emmanuel Macron rejected calls to resign on Monday, amid growing political instability and two no-confidence motions that could topple his newly reappointed government by the end of the week.

France is experiencing its worst political crisis in decades, with a fragmented legislature divided into three ideological blocs. Macron has already gone through five prime ministers in less than two years, yet he refuses to call fresh elections or step down before the end of his second term in 2027, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“I ensure continuity and stability, and I will continue to do so,” Macron said after arriving in Egypt for the Gaza Peace Summit, blaming political rivals for France’s instability.

Last Friday, Macron reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister, despite Lecornu’s previous resignation earlier in the week. The new cabinet, announced Sunday, largely retained top positions, even as Macron pledged “renewal and diversity.”

Both the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) and the far-right National Rally (RN) filed no-confidence motions on Monday. Lecornu is expected to face a vote most likely on Thursday, with his survival dependent on Socialist support, which remains uncertain. Socialists are demanding a repeal of pension reform and a billionaires’ tax in exchange for backing.

“There will be no censure if the prime minister commits to abandoning Article 49.3 and suspending the pension reform,” Socialist lawmaker Philippe Brun said.

The new cabinet must also present a budget by Wednesday, with France struggling under the eurozone’s largest deficit. Previous prime ministers, including Michel Barnier and Francois Bayrou, were ousted over proposed budget measures. Lecornu, France’s shortest-serving prime minister with a first term of just 27 days, has not ruled out resigning again if he cannot meet his mandate.

News.Az