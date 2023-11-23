FM Péter Szijjártó: Hungary keen to further develop ties with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Hungary is interested in further development of strategic relations with Azerbaijan,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the summit and meetings as part of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA), as he met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, News.az reports.

Péter Szijjártó underlined the need to use the existing potential in this regard.

The parties discussed current issues on the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Hungary, as well as the current regional situation.

The two hailed the constantly developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary in political, economic, transport, trade, energy security, education, humanitarian, and other fields. They praised the development of cooperation in the field of energy security, including alternative energy between the two countries.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed the Hungarian Minister about the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period. The Azerbaijani minister briefed Péter Szijjártó on recent steps taken by Azerbaijan in advancing the peace agenda. He spoke of the prospects of the peace process and the position of Azerbaijan, hailing Hungarian companies’ participation in the restoration and reconstruction works carried out by Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation.

Minister Péter Szijjártó commended the activity of the bilateral economic commission. Referring to Azerbaijan’s role in energy security of Europe, the Hungarian Minister emphasized the contribution of collaborative projects.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az