SPECA gaining new impulse thanks to Azerbaijan’s chairmanship: UNECE executive secretary

Thanks to Azerbaijan's chairmanship in 2023, SPECA gets an additional impetus for development, said Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Tatiana Molchan.

Tatiana Molchan made the remarks during the summit of heads of state and government of the Member States of the United Nations Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia – SPECA in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Thanks to Azerbaijan's chairmanship in 2023, SPECA is gaining new impulse. This is demonstrated by the recently adopted consensus resolution of the UN General Assembly on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of SPECA,” she added.

