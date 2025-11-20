Kyrgyzstan issues first batch of gold-backed stablecoin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kyrgyzstan on Thursday launched the first issue of its national gold-backed stablecoin USDKG, the presidential press service said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

During the launch ceremony, participants activated the "Launch Issue" command, initiating the release and circulation of 50 million USDKG tokens on the Tron blockchain. Each token is pegged to one U.S. dollar and fully backed by physical gold, the service said in a statement.

The new digital asset is designed to ensure transparency, security and stability, combining the reliability of gold with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Its launch opens new opportunities to strengthen Kyrgyzstan's position in the global financial ecosystem, said the service.

The introduction of USDKG is also expected to increase the country's investment attractiveness by creating favorable conditions for capital inflows and new technological partnerships, it added.

News.Az