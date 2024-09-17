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Stocks Market
Alphabet shares jump as Google gains edge in antitrust case
03 Sep 2025-13:58
Asian shares mixed as investors eye Fed moves
19 Aug 2025-11:19
Stocks slip as US imposes auto tariffs, worries over trade war intensify
27 Mar 2025-21:18
Nasdaq slips as Alphabet, AMD struggle with disappointing forecasts
05 Feb 2025-15:11
European stocks recover as miners offset retail losses
09 Jan 2025-15:47
Global stocks fall as investors trim positions amid year-end uncertainty
30 Dec 2024-11:30
Asian stocks fall amid Trump’s cabinet appointments, tariff concerns
27 Nov 2024-10:07
Asian stocks rise; dollar set for 8th consecutive weekly gain
22 Nov 2024-10:19
European stocks rise ahead of key US economic data
17 Sep 2024-13:07
Stock markets surge, yen holds gains
12 Jul 2024-11:54
Latest News
Google quietly launched an AI dictation app that works offline
OpenAI unveils vague vision for superintelligence-based society
Iran responds to U.S. proposals: No ceasefire, but permanent end to conflict
Trump backs Steve Hilton, ex-UK aide, for California governor
IDF targets major IRGC sites in airstrikes
Meta set to launch new open-source AI models
Apple plans Supreme Court appeal in Epic Games App Store battle — again
Iran threatens ‘Stargate’ AI data centers
Netflix launches a standalone app for kids’ games
Libya’s oil tensions spark European fears, reflecting Hormuz crisis
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