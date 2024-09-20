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Sustainable Energy
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The "Go Net Zero Energy – Caspian and Central Asia" summit will be held for the first time in Baku on December 3–4, according to the company Globuc.28 Aug 2025-21:55
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The European Investment Bank (EIB) has expressed its commitment to supporting Azerbaijan’s sustainable development within the framework of the European Union’s Economic and Investment Plan for Azerbaijan.08 Apr 2025-17:55
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The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company is set to implement sustainable energy solutions at the conference venue to promote sustainability and minimize environmental impact.22 Oct 2024-14:08
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Azerbaijan continues to contribute to sustainable development and energy security, both regionally and globally, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Friday.20 Sep 2024-15:20
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