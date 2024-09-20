Azerbaijan keeps contributing to regional and global energy security: Minister

Azerbaijan continues to contribute to sustainable development and energy security, both regionally and globally, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Friday.

Minister Jabbarov took to X to mark the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Contract of the Century. “30 years have passed since the signing of the ContractoftheCentury, a pivotal agreement made possible by NationalLeader Heydar Aliyev’s political determination, embodying our state's economic sovereignty. This agreement, recognized as one of the largest in terms of investment volume, laid the foundation for Azerbaijan's economic development and diversification,” he said.“Today, Azerbaijan, as a reliable partner in the global energy market, continues to contribute to sustainable development and energy security, both regionally and globally. We take great pride in these remarkable achievements,” added the minister.

News.Az