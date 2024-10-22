COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company to implement sustainable energy solutions at conference venue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company is set to implement sustainable energy solutions at the conference venue to promote sustainability and minimize environmental impact.

To support this goal, hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) is being used as an important source of power for Baku Stadium, the venue for COP29, News.Az reports.The Operating Company is organizing the COP29 Conference based on a sustainability policy that features seven commitments. The first of these commitments is achieving carbon neutrality by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through renewable energy use, energy efficiency, and offsetting unavoidable emissions. The second is encouraging sustainable practices such as reducing single-use plastics, promoting sustainable transportation, and adopting environmentally friendly procurement.One of the priority initiatives that fits under these two commitments is the selection and use of hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) as an alternative to fossil fuels for powering parts of the venue. This effort is designed to support the significant reduction of GHG emissions associated with energy use during the conference.Hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) is a low-carbon fuel source, with the emissions released during its combustion offset by the carbon dioxide absorbed by the biomass used in its production, making HVO a more sustainable alternative to conventional fossil fuels. HVO significantly lowers harmful pollutants such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxides (NOx), and sulphur oxides (SOx), enhancing air quality in and around the venue. In addition to HVO, renewable energy will power other sections of the venue throughout the event period.This innovative programme will be implemented with the support of SOCAR Green, the COP29 Energy Transition Partner, which has been instrumental in securing the necessary volumes of HVO to power the venue. This reflects Azerbaijan’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions and the country's broader goal to transition to a low-carbon energy future.The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company is confident that this approach will serve as a model for other international events and will reinforce its commitment to hosting a sustainable and carbon-neutral conference.

News.Az