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Swiss International
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Six passengers were injured after a Swiss International Air Lines flight to Zurich aborted takeoff at Delhi airport early Sunday following an engine fire scare, triggering an emergency evacuation on the runway.26 Apr 2026-15:03
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A Swiss International Air Lines flight was forced to divert to Brussels after the crew reported a possible fire indication in the cabin while en route from London to Zurich.07 Apr 2026-15:30
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Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call on Thursday with Ignazio Cassis, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, to discuss international and regional security issues, as well as ongoing developments in the Middle East.13 Mar 2026-11:43
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