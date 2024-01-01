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Syrian President
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"These crimes will stand as lasting evidence of the suffering endured by Syrians," Ahmad al-Sharaa said.24 Aug 2025-09:35
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In a surprising development, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reportedly held secret talks with senior Israeli officials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in April, signaling the potential start of a phased normalization process between the longtime adversaries.02 Jul 2025-15:57
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Clashes continue in Syria between the Bashar al-Assad regime and the opposition military group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in rural areas of Aleppo province. The clashes, which began early on November 27, have resulted in HTS taking control of the village of Kafer Besme, along with the heights of Aqil, al-Raghib, Kuptan, and Dabbabat in the western Aleppo countryside. Amid the ongoing conflict, large numbers of civilians have been forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in the Idlib countryside.
Meanwhile, Russian jets bombed the village of Orem Al-Sugra in the western part of the province following the Assad regime’s loss of control over the area. Prior to this, Russian forces were engaged in fighting on the outskirts of Atarib.
Reports suggest that the Islamists have received support from the pro-Turkish opposition. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently expressed his desire to establish ties with the Syrian government to promote peace in the region, including the creation of security zones. This raises questions: Could such a statement provoke certain forces to become more active in the region, potentially obstructing Ankara's initiatives with Syria? If the involvement of the pro-Turkish opposition in this confrontation is confirmed, how might this impact relations between Türkiye and Russia , considering Moscow's support for the Assad regime?
To explore these questions, News.az sought insights from political scientists in Russia and Türkiye.28 Nov 2024-19:48
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