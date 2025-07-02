Syrian leader reportedly held secret talks with Israeli officials in UAE amid normalization push

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a surprising development, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reportedly held secret talks with senior Israeli officials in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in April, signaling the potential start of a phased normalization process between the longtime adversaries.

The April 13 meeting in Abu Dhabi was mediated by the UAE and included high-level representatives from Israel’s Mossad, National Security Council, and military intelligence, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

A Syrian source familiar with the talks said Damascus is “prepared to show flexibility” regarding the Golan, raising alarm among observers who view the territory as non-negotiable under international law. “Peace will not be achieved without concessions from all parties to reach an acceptable formula,” the source said, although no mention was made of broader issues such as the occupation of Palestine, the siege of Gaza, or Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Despite the reported dialogue, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has flatly rejected any discussion over the Golan Heights. Speaking on June 30, he stated unequivocally that “the Golan Heights will remain part of the State of Israel.”

Nevertheless, Israeli officials are said to be pushing for the inclusion of both Syria and Lebanon in regional normalization accords, following in the footsteps of previous agreements with several Arab states under the Abraham Accords framework, even as occupation and territorial disputes remain unresolved.

The alleged meeting, if confirmed, marks a significant diplomatic shift and underscores the evolving regional dynamics, particularly under the mediation of the UAE, which has positioned itself as a central broker in Middle Eastern diplomacy. Neither Damascus nor Tel Aviv has officially confirmed the talks.

