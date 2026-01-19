Syrian interim president scraps planned visit to Germany - TV

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syria’s interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa has canceled a planned visit to Germany scheduled for January 19–20 due to the political situation at home, German government officials told NTV, News.Az reports.

Al-Sharaa was scheduled to hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as to meet with German businessmen on January 20.

The reason for the visit’s cancellation is said to be the situation in Syria, where fierce fighting between government troops and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is taking place.

News.Az