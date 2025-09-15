Syrskyi dismisses two corps commanders after territorial losses

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi has dismissed Volodymyr Silenko and Maksym Kituhin, commanders of the 17th and 20th Army Corps, following battlefield setbacks, Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing military sources.

These are the first senior personnel changes since President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a shift to a corps-based command structure in February. Both commanders were reportedly removed one to two weeks ago, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Silenko’s 17th Corps oversaw the sector south of Zaporizhzhia, where Ukrainian forces recently lost the village of Kamianske and were partially pushed out of Plavni along the Dnipro River. Kituhin’s 20th Corps, meanwhile, was responsible for defending the Donetsk-Dnipropetrovsk border, which Russian troops breached in August.

Ukraine has been struggling for over six months to fully implement its corps-based system, intended to streamline command above the brigade level. But overstretched forces and a lack of reserves have slowed progress, leaving many corps only partially formed.

