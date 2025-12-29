- News
- Tariffs China
Tag:
Tariffs China
-
BMW reported a 25% drop in pre-tax earnings in the first quarter, highlighting ongoing pressure from tariffs and weaker demand in key markets such as China.06 May 2026-09:39
-
-
China's State Council tariff commission announced earlier this week that the zero-tariff treatment will remain in effect until April 30, 2028.01 May 2026-18:39
-
-
Volvo Cars sold 156,965 vehicles from December through February, a 10% drop compared with the same period last year.04 Mar 2026-12:15
-
-
Volkswagen is planning to cut costs by 20% across all of its brands by the end of 2028.16 Feb 2026-11:13
-
-
-
-
German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz Group reported a sharp drop in full-year earnings on Thursday, warning of continued headwinds after a year marked by intense competition from Chinese rivals and mounting global tariff costs.12 Feb 2026-16:24
-
-
Mercedes-Benz has reported a sharp fall in its 2025 financial performance, highlighting the growing pressure facing global luxury carmakers amid trade tensions and slowing demand in key markets. The German automotive giant said full-year earnings dropped by 57%, a much steeper decline than analysts had predicted.12 Feb 2026-09:59
-
-
The Chinese yuan strengthened against the US dollar, pushing past the key 7-per-dollar level for the first time since September 2022, as renewed weakness in the greenback followed political and trade-related developments involving the United States.23 Jan 2026-15:33
-
-
China on Wednesday reported a robust export performance for 2025, ending the year with a record trade surplus of nearly $1.2 trillion, even as producers braced for three more years of a Trump administration determined to curb the manufacturing powerhouse by redirecting U.S. orders to other markets.14 Jan 2026-09:26
-
-
China will lower import tariffs on a range of products starting in 2026, including key resource-based commodities and selected medical supplies, authorities said on Monday.
29 Dec 2025-14:15
-