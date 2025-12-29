China to cut import tariffs on select goods from 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

China will lower import tariffs on a range of products starting in 2026, including key resource-based commodities and selected medical supplies, authorities said on Monday.





The tariff cuts will apply to items such as recycled black powder used in lithium-ion batteries, as well as medical products including artificial blood vessels and diagnostic kits for certain infectious diseases, according to a statement from the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

China will also apply provisional import tariff rates below the most-favoured-nation levels for 935 products, offering more favourable terms than those applied to all World Trade Organization member states.

The move signals Beijing’s effort to support strategic industries, ease import costs and promote trade as it adjusts its tariff framework for the coming year.

News.Az