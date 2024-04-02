Three civilians injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Tartar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three civilians were injured in a landmine explosion in Chayli village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, according to a joint statement by the Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General’s Office, and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), New.Az reports.

The incident took place at the former line of contact, on the territory of Tartar’s Chayli village on Tuesday, according to the statement.

Three civilians - Polad Ismayilov (born in 1969), Arzuman Taghizade (born in 1992), and Elmir Baghirov (2006) - were injured in a landmine blast while grazing cattle at the former line of contact, in an area not cleared of landmines.

The Tartar District Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

News.Az