Armenia-planted landmine leaves another Azerbaijani civilian injured
- 05 Feb 2024 05:06
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Incident
Another civilian was injured as the Armenia-planted landmine exploded in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district.
On February 4, at about 17:00 (GMT+4), Hasanali Aliyev, a resident of Tartar’s Giziloba village, was injured in a landmine blast, News.Az reports.
The civilian received a leg injury and was immediately taken to the hospital.
An investigation is underway into the incident.