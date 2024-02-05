Yandex metrika counter

Armenia-planted landmine leaves another Azerbaijani civilian injured

Another civilian was injured as the Armenia-planted landmine exploded in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district.

On February 4, at about 17:00 (GMT+4), Hasanali Aliyev, a resident of Tartar’s Giziloba village, was injured in a landmine blast, News.Az reports.

The civilian received a leg injury and was immediately taken to the hospital.

An investigation is underway into the incident.


