Azerbaijan launches investigation into landmine blast in Tartar

An investigation has been into a landmine explosion incident in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, News.Az reports citing the district’s Prosecutor’s Office.

“On February 4, Aliyev Hasanli Shahin oglu, 23, a resident of the Garadaghli village in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, was severely injured while grazing animals. He stepped on a landmine in the area of the village of Giziloba of the Tartar district, which was previously part of the contact line,” the prosecutor’s office said.

“The employees of the Tartar District Prosecutor's Office are currently inspecting the scene of the incident, which is under investigation,” added the prosecutor’s office.

