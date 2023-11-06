Another Azerbaijani civilian injured in landmine blast

A resident of Seyidimli village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district was injured in a landmine blast in the territory of Tepekend village on Sunday, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency.

As a result of the explosion, resident Asif Huseynov’s right foot was amputated.

ANAMA once again calls on citizens to avoid entering dangerous areas, behave responsibly and follow the necessary rules.

The Interior Ministry is investigating the incident.

News.Az