One civilian killed in landmine blast in Azerbaijan's Tartar

One civilian died as a result of a landmine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, reads a joint statement from the Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAM), News.Az reports.

On May 21, Arzu Hajiyev (born in 1965) was hit by a landmine while grazing animals in an area not cleared of mines, near the former contact line. He died of his injuries on the spot.The Tartar District Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an investigation into the incident.The joint statement once again urges Azerbaijani citizens to observe safety rules, pay attention to mine danger signs and not enter unfamiliar areas.

News.Az