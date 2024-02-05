Armenian landmine terror leaves another Azerbaijani civilian injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another Azerbaijani civilian became a victim to Armenia’s continued landmine terror.

On February 5, at about 11:00 (local time), Azer Mammadov (born in 1966), a resident of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, was injured as a result of a landmine explosion in the village of Goyarkh, which was previously part of the contact line, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The civilian was injured in the left leg while grazing animals in the village of Goyarkh.

Employees of the Tartar District Prosecutor’s Office are currently inspecting the scene of the incident.

An investigation has been launched into the landmine blast incident.

News.Az