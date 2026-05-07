Tata Motors leads as India’s EV sales surge 75% in April

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India’s electric vehicle market recorded strong growth in April 2026, with electric passenger vehicle sales rising by more than 75% year on year, highlighting accelerating consumer demand for cleaner mobility solutions across the country.

According to industry data, electric passenger vehicle sales climbed to more than 23,500 units in April, compared to around 13,400 units during the same period last year, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Tata Motors maintained its dominance in the segment, reporting over 8,500 electric passenger vehicle sales during the month and capturing the largest market share. The company posted growth of more than 77% year on year, driven by strong demand for models such as the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV and Tata Curvv EV.

Mahindra & Mahindra secured the second position in India’s EV market with more than 5,400 units sold, while JSW MG Motor India also recorded steady growth in electric vehicle sales.

Industry analysts said the rapid expansion of charging infrastructure, government incentives and rising fuel costs are continuing to push Indian consumers toward electric mobility. Southern Indian states remained among the strongest contributors to EV adoption, with several regions reporting double digit penetration rates in electric vehicle sales.

The latest figures reinforce India’s position as one of the world’s fastest growing electric vehicle markets, with automakers increasingly investing in new EV launches and battery technology to meet rising demand.

News.Az