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Temryuk
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Drones struck the port of Temryuk in Russia’s Krasnodar region early on Thursday, igniting a fire at two oil product storage tanks, according to Russian media and regional authorities.25 Dec 2025-09:35
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A Ukrainian drone strike carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) ignited a massive fire at Russia’s Temryuk Seaport on Dec. 5, destroying the majority of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.09 Dec 2025-14:20
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Overnight drone attacks deep inside Russian territory have become a defining feature of the evolving military landscape in the second half of the war, and the latest strikes on the Krasnodar Territory, Samara Region, and Chechnya underline a clear shift in both strategy and capability. What happened across Russia this week is not an isolated episode but part of a systematic campaign targeting energy, port, and urban infrastructure hundreds of kilometers from the front line — a trend now reshaping Moscow’s threat perceptions, air defense priorities, and internal political messaging.05 Dec 2025-16:13
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Port infrastructure in Temryuk, a Russian town on the Azov Sea, was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack overnight, the local emergencies center said on Friday.05 Dec 2025-09:15
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