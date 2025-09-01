Overnight drone attacks deep inside Russian territory have become a defining feature of the evolving military landscape in the second half of the war, and the latest strikes on the Krasnodar Territory, Samara Region, and Chechnya underline a clear shift in both strategy and capability. What happened across Russia this week is not an isolated episode but part of a systematic campaign targeting energy, port, and urban infrastructure hundreds of kilometers from the front line — a trend now reshaping Moscow’s threat perceptions, air defense priorities, and internal political messaging.