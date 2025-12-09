Ukraine drone strike sparks 3-day fire at Russian port

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Ukrainian drone strike carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) ignited a massive fire at Russia’s Temryuk Seaport on Dec. 5, destroying the majority of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.

The blaze, which engulfed roughly 3,000 square meters, burned for three days, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed the attack on Dec. 8, reporting that around 70% of the terminal’s fuel tanks were destroyed. The strike targeted production facilities belonging to Maktren-Nafta, a major operator in LNG transshipment.

The SBU source said the operation was conducted by the agency’s elite Alpha special forces unit, noting that the strike ignited fires in more than 20 of the terminal’s 30 storage tanks, each capable of holding 200 cubic meters of LNG. Several railway tankers, an intermediate fueling unit, and a loading/unloading overpass were also destroyed.

Maktren-Nafta’s terminal, built in 2008, can process up to 400,000 tons of LNG annually.

According to the SBU, the attack is part of a broader strategy aimed at degrading Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure, which it says remains a key financial pillar of Moscow’s war effort.

“This money funds the war against Ukraine. Explosions in Russia’s rear will continue at facilities supporting the war effort,” the SBU source said.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted oil depots, refineries, and energy facilities inside Russia and in Russian-occupied territories to disrupt military logistics and supply routes.

