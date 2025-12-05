Russia says Temryuk port in Azov Sea damaged in Ukrainian attack

Russia says Temryuk port in Azov Sea damaged in Ukrainian attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Port infrastructure in Temryuk, a Russian town on the Azov Sea, was damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack overnight, the local emergencies center said on Friday.

Officials reported a fire at the site and said emergency crews were working to contain it, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Russian Defence Ministry said earlier that its air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed 41 Ukrainian drones during the night, including one over the Krasnodar region, where Temryuk is located.

News.Az