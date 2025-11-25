Ukrainian drones reportedly strike Russian Beriev Aircraft Company

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian drones struck targets in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai and Rostov Oblast overnight on Nov. 25, hitting key military infrastructure. The reports indicate one of the most extensive recent Ukrainian drone operations deep inside Russian territory.

In Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, the Beriev Aircraft Company was reportedly damaged after drone strikes triggered a fire on or near a runway close to the facility, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Beriev Aircraft Company manufactures several types of Russian military aircraft, including amphibious planes and the A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft. The plant, located next to the Taganrog-Yuzhny military airfield, has been targeted in previous Ukrainian drone strikes.

Rostov Oblast Governor Yury Slyusar confirmed an attack on Taganrog but did not address reports involving the aircraft manufacturer. Instead, he said strikes in the region damaged residential buildings, a warehouse, and an external gas pipeline. He added that three people had been killed and eight others injured.

Further south, the port city of Novorossiysk in Krasnodar Krai came under another heavy drone assault. Regional Governor Veniamin Kondratyev described the attack as “one of the longest and most massive” since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. According to his statement, six people were injured and at least 20 homes were damaged.

Astra’s analysis suggested that one drone hit a high-rise building roughly 700 meters from a Russian military unit housing S-400 air defense systems. The same unit was reportedly struck in a previous drone attack on Nov. 14, which Ukraine’s Security Service claimed responsibility for. Residents also shared footage appearing to show a Russian air defense missile misfiring and hitting a separate apartment block.

Russia’s Defense Ministry later claimed that its forces shot down 116 drones over the Black Sea and 76 over Krasnodar Krai during the night. These claims could not be independently verified at the time of publication.

Ukraine has increasingly used long-range drones to target military, industrial, and logistical sites inside Russia as part of its broader campaign to undermine Moscow’s war capabilities.

News.Az