Drones hit Russian port, set oil storage tanks ablaze

Drones struck the port of Temryuk in Russia’s Krasnodar region early on Thursday, igniting a fire at two oil product storage tanks, according to Russian media and regional authorities.

The Krasnodar region’s operational headquarters said the blaze covered an area of approximately 2,000 square metres. About 70 firefighters and 18 units of equipment were deployed to contain the fire, including teams from the regional branch of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities reported that the fire was brought under control and that no casualties had been recorded. Emergency and specialised services continue to work at the scene to assess damage and secure the area.

Officials also said several production buildings and pieces of agricultural equipment belonging to an enterprise in the village of Mykolaivka, in the Shcherbynivskyi district, were damaged as a result of the attack. The resulting fires were extinguished quickly.

The incident is the latest in a series of drone attacks targeting Russia’s Krasnodar region, which lies close to the Black Sea and hosts key energy and transport infrastructure.

In recent days, officials reported damage to a pipeline at a terminal in the Temryuk district following another drone incident. On November 30, drones struck the Slavyansk oil refinery, where falling debris caused damage to facilities, according to authorities.

Earlier, on November 15, dozens of drones were reported to have attacked the Krymsk military airfield in the same region. Russian officials said at the time that 46 drones were intercepted overnight and that no civilian casualties were reported.

Krasnodar has increasingly come under drone attacks amid the ongoing conflict, with energy facilities and military sites among the reported targets.

