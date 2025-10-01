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Ternus
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Apple Inc. is set to report strong quarterly results, with investors closely watching incoming CEO John Ternus as he prepares to take over leadership of the iPhone maker.29 Apr 2026-15:26
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The next chapter for Apple will be defined by its ability to turn artificial intelligence into a true growth engine, as leadership shifts to John Ternus.21 Apr 2026-15:29
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Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab on Monday named insider John Ternus as its next CEO, tasking the longtime hardware chief with steering the company after Tim Cook as the iPhone maker prepares for industrywide shifts driven by artificial intelligence.21 Apr 2026-11:03
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Apple Inc. is entering a new chapter as John Ternus prepares to take over as chief executive, bringing a product-first philosophy at a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping the tech industry.21 Apr 2026-09:20
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Apple announced on Monday that John Ternus will succeed Tim Cook as CEO, with Cook transitioning to the role of executive chairman on September 1.21 Apr 2026-01:09
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Apple is accelerating its succession planning as CEO Tim Cook prepares to leave the company as early as next year.15 Nov 2025-10:15
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