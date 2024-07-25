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Territorial Waters
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Oman's Maritime Security Centre on Saturday issued a maritime alert after a floating object suspected to be a mine was sighted west of the Inshore Traffic Zone in the Strait of Hormuz within Omani territorial waters.30 May 2026-22:02
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At least six people were killed in a helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters, the Qatari Interior Ministry said on Sunday.22 Mar 2026-12:46
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Turkish warships blocked an Italian vessel's attempt to enter Türkiye's territorial waters in the Aegean Sea, according to a statement from Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry, News.Az reports.25 Jul 2024-15:36
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