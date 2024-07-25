Türkiye prevents Italian vessel from entering its territorial waters in Aegean Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish warships blocked an Italian vessel's attempt to enter Türkiye's territorial waters in the Aegean Sea, according to a statement from Türkiye’s National Defense Ministry, News.Az reports.

“The Italian vessel, which attempted to enter the southern part of Turkish maritime jurisdiction in the Aegean Sea, was first warned that permission was required to enter Turkish territorial waters,” the ministry said in a statement.“On July 22, the above-mentioned vessel was warned not to enter Turkish territorial waters, and it was blocked by our ships. Subsequently, after coordination, the vessel was authorized to carry out work at certain coordinates, and it completed its activities, leaving our continental shelf, accompanied by Navy ships. The activities of the said vessel in the region are carefully monitored by our naval forces,” it added.

News.Az