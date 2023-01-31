State Security Service warns against dissemination of unofficial news about terrorist attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan continues the criminal investigation into a terrorist attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Iran, News.Az reports.

Publishing unofficial information on the investigation misleads people and contributes to the spread of rumors among the population, thus hindering the investigation process.

"The media is warned against disseminating the details of the terrorist act against the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran without referring to public agencies," the State Security Service added.

On January 27, 2023, at around 8:30 am Baku time, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov pattern rifle and killed the head of the security service.

Two security guards of the embassy were also wounded while preventing the attack.

News.Az