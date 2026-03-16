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Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has unveiled a new artificial intelligence model capable of generating 3D environments and interactive video, marking a direct push into Tencent Holdings Ltd’s core gaming and content territory as China’s tech giants race to monetise AI.16 Apr 2026-16:35
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Alibaba is accelerating its artificial intelligence strategy by focusing on AI agents that connect the company’s sprawling ecosystem of businesses.18 Mar 2026-11:47
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Alibaba Group Chief Executive Eddie Wu will lead the company’s newly created AI-focused division, the Alibaba Token Hub (ATH) Business Group, the Chinese tech giant said on Monday.16 Mar 2026-15:58
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