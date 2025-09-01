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Tomahawk Missile
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Russian President Vladimir Putin, dressed in military fatigues, visited a joint forces command post on Sunday to discuss the Burevestnik — a nuclear-powered cruise missile with unlimited range.26 Oct 2025-16:17
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In an interview on "Meet the Press" with Kristen Welker, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he did not receive a definitive "no" from President Donald Trump during their meeting in the United States regarding Kyiv's request for long-range Tomahawk missiles.18 Oct 2025-18:34
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US President Donald Trump has said he is considering sending Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, a move that could significantly expand Kyiv’s ability to strike deep inside Russian territory.13 Oct 2025-09:49
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