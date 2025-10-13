Trump says he may send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said he is considering sending Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, a move that could significantly expand Kyiv’s ability to strike deep inside Russian territory.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “We’ll see… I may,” when asked whether he would approve the transfer of Tomahawks to Ukraine. He added that such a step would represent “a new step of aggression” in the ongoing war with Russia, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The comments come after Trump held his second phone call in recent days with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who urged the US to strengthen Ukraine’s long-range strike and air defense capabilities.

Russia has repeatedly warned Washington against supplying long-range missiles to Kyiv, saying such a move would trigger a major escalation and worsen US-Russia relations.

The Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) has a range of up to 2,500 kilometers (1,500 miles) — enough to reach Moscow from Ukrainian territory.

Trump, en route to Israel, said he may discuss the issue with Russian officials.

“I might tell them [Russia] that if the war is not settled, we may very well — we may not — but we may do it. Do they want Tomahawks going in their direction? I don’t think so,” he said.

Ukraine has long pushed for access to Western-made long-range missiles to hit Russian targets far from the front lines, particularly as Moscow intensifies its strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

In their recent calls, Trump and Zelensky also discussed boosting Ukraine’s air defense systems amid ongoing Russian missile and drone barrages.

Last month, Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, told Fox News that the US president had authorized strikes deep into Russian territory, saying there were “no sanctuaries” in the war.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov downplayed the potential impact of the missiles, saying:

“Whether it’s Tomahawks or other missiles, they won’t be able to change the dynamic.”

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and continues to target Ukrainian cities with regular missile and drone attacks.

