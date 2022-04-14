- News
- Trans-caspian Pipeline
Tag:
Trans-caspian Pipeline
-
-
-
Orders for Azerbaijani natural gas deliveries to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) have increased, according to data from TAP’s electronic platform. From January 5 to January 12, total orders at Greece’s Kipoi exit point reached 363.8 million kWh, up 4.1% compared with the previous week.05 Jan 2026-10:05
-
-
The Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which transports Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe, received orders of 350,029,291 kWh from Greece’s Kipoi exit point on December 8, 2025, according to TAP’s electronic platform.08 Dec 2025-10:39
-
-
The independent transmission operator ICGB announced it will hold annual auctions for the available capacity of the Greece–Bulgaria gas interconnector, scheduled for July 7 for firm products and July 21 for interruptible products, according to a statement shared with Trend.03 Jul 2025-16:58
-
-
A section of the Trans-Niger Pipeline, one of Nigeria's biggest pipelines, has exploded, according to media reports.18 Mar 2025-16:28
-
-
The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has supplied 4 billion cubic meters of gas in the first four months of 2024, News.Az reports citing the TAP AG consortium.30 May 2024-10:29
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-