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Transportation Route
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The Middle Corridor is undergoing a profound transformation from a transportation route into a strategic geo-economic system linking Europe, the South Caucasus, Central Asia and beyond, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said while addressing the annual Trans-Caspian Forum via video link.10 Jun 2026-21:44
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China will offer more favorable conditions for transit transportation to Azerbaijan in 2025, aiming to boost the flow of materials from nearby regions to China via Azerbaijan, Chinese Chargé d'Affaires Ding Tao announced on Friday.20 Dec 2024-16:30
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Kazakhstan’s Transport Ministry held the inaugural meeting of a working group focused on cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route between Kazakhstan and China, News.Az reports citing Kazinform News Agency.25 Sep 2024-21:40
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A new freight train route connecting China and Iran through Turkmenistan has been launched.17 Jul 2024-12:35
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