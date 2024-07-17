New freight train route connects China, Iran via Turkmenistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new freight train route connecting China and Iran through Turkmenistan has been launched.

The announcement was made by Iranian Ambassador to China Mohsen Bakhtiar, News.Az reports citing the Times of Central Asia.He noted that the first Chinese transit train has left Xi’an for Tehran.It will arrive in the Iranian capital about ten days after departing China. The train will enter Iran through the Inche-Burun checkpoint, after passing through Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.The ambassador stressed that the launch of this route is part of the Iranian embassy’s efforts to strengthen the country’s transit potential by ensuring the transportation of Chinese goods to West Asia and Europe.

News.Az