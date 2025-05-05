Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool at season's end

+ ↺ − 16 px

England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he will leave Premier League champions Liverpool at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old, who has been at the club since he was six, is out of contract on 30 June and is expected to join Real Madrid, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

"After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, now is the time for me to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season," Alexander-Arnold announced on social media.

"This is easily the hardest decision I've ever made in my life."

He was one of three high-profile players whose deals at Anfield ran out this summer, but while Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have signed new contracts in recent weeks, Alexander-Arnold will leave.

The Liverpool-born defender has made 352 appearances scored 23 goals for the club since making his debut in 2016.

He has helped them win this season's top-flight title under Arne Slot and also won the Premier League under the Reds' former manager Jurgen Klopp in 2019-20.

His other trophies with Liverpool also include the Champions League in 2018-19, the 2022 FA Cup and two League Cups.

"This club has been my whole life – my whole world - for 20 years," added Alexander-Arnold.

"From the academy right through until now, the support and love I have felt from everyone inside and outside of the club will stay with me forever. I will forever be in debt to you all.

"But, I have never known anything else and this decision is about experiencing a new challenge, taking myself out of my comfort zone and pushing myself both professionally and personally."

Liverpool said Alexander-Arnold "will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for his contribution during a sustained period of success".

News.Az