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Tropical Cyclone
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A category five storm has hit the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), the tiny US territory in the north-western Pacific Ocean. Winds of more than 250 km/h have been recorded.15 Apr 2026-10:51
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Post-cyclone relief efforts are underway but authorities say contacting remote communities is challenging. The Australian government has announced $2.5 million in funding to support communities affected by the disaster.13 Apr 2026-08:38
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Tropical Cyclone Maila is moving across the Solomon Sea, bringing strong winds and heavy rain as it tracks toward Papua New Guinea and northeastern Australia.08 Apr 2026-09:35
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A powerful tropical cyclone is currently moving across waters near Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, raising serious concerns across the Southwest Pacific.07 Apr 2026-15:33
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Tropical Cyclone Horacio intensified into the world’s first Category 5 tropical cyclone of 2026 on Monday afternoon, February 23, reaching maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 km/h) over the open waters of the remote South Indian Ocean.24 Feb 2026-13:26
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The death toll from Tropical Cyclone Ditva in Sri Lanka has climbed up to at least 334, the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC) said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.01 Dec 2025-04:53
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Residents of Darwin, Australia, have been advised to enact emergency plans as Tropical Cyclone Fina approaches the Northern Territory and is expected to strengthen.21 Nov 2025-12:11
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Residents and businesses in Hong Kong and at least 10 cities in southern China took cover on Tuesday as Super Typhoon Ragasa, the most powerful tropical cyclone of the year, approached land.23 Sep 2025-21:50
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