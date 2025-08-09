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Truce Talks
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US Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Islamabad as early as Tuesday for high-stakes talks with Iran aimed at ending the war, three US sources told Axios.21 Apr 2026-10:39
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Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Qalibaf has warned that any failure to meet Tehran’s preconditions would derail upcoming talks with the United States, citing what he described as repeated American betrayal.11 Apr 2026-09:04
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Editor’s note: Nurlan Umudov is an independent political researcher and strategic analyst specialising in national security, geopolitical forecasting, and regional infrastructure. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.09 Apr 2026-09:21
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Editor’s note: Sahibzada M. Saeed is an international relations analyst, author, and columnist based in Islamabad, Pakistan. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of News.Az.08 Apr 2026-16:16
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Thailand’s defence minister will attend renewed truce talks with Cambodia this weekend, raising cautious hopes for an end to weeks of deadly border clashes, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday.26 Dec 2025-15:39
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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to recognize Palestinian statehood immediately ended any chance of successful ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.09 Aug 2025-23:53
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