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Talks in China between Afghanistan and Pakistan to resolve an ongoing conflict have seen "useful" progress, according to Afghanistan's Taliban-run Foreign Ministry.08 Apr 2026-09:09
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Editor's note: Muhammad Asif Noor is Founder of the Friends of BRI Forum and Advisor to the Pakistan Research Center at Hebei Normal University, China, as well as Co-Founder of the Alliance of China-Pakistan Research Centers. The article reflects the author’s opinions and does not necessarily represent the views of News.Az.27 Feb 2026-16:11
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Moses Becker is a political commentator for News.Az. He holds a PhD in political science and specializes in interethnic and interreligious relations. The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the position of News.Az.28 Oct 2025-09:15
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Two powerful explosions jolted central Kabul late Thursday evening, fueling speculation of a targeted Pakistani airstrike aimed at a top militant figure.10 Oct 2025-08:04
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At least 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists in northwestern Pakistan, according to a statement released by the military on Saturday.13 Sep 2025-17:33
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