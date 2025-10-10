TTP leader reportedly killed in suspected Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two powerful explosions jolted central Kabul late Thursday evening, fueling speculation of a targeted Pakistani airstrike aimed at a top militant figure.

Afghan Taliban officials downplayed the incident, reporting no casualties or damage, while regional sources claimed the strikes may have eliminated Noor Wali Mehsud, the elusive chief of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a group long accused by Islamabad of orchestrating attacks across the border, News.Az reports, citing Press TV.

The blasts occurred on Thursday night near Abdul Haq Square in the city's eastern District 8, according to eyewitnesses and local media.

AFP journalists on the ground reported hearing the detonations, followed by heavy gunfire and a heightened security presence, with Taliban forces conducting vehicle searches and cordoning off key intersections.

Mobile phone services were disrupted in several neighborhoods, exacerbating panic among residents who described seeing drones and possible fighter jets overhead.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid addressed the incident in a post on X, urging calm: "The sound of an explosion was heard in the city of Kabul. However, no one should worry; it is all well and good. The investigation of the incident is underway, and no report of any damage has been given so far."

Mujahid's statement aligned with reports from Afghan media outlet Tolo News, which cited locals confirming the closure of Abdul Haq intersection, leading to significant traffic congestion.

Sources also indicated that a Land Cruiser vehicle was struck in the area, though details remained unconfirmed.

