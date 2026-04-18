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Turkic Leaders
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Leaders of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) have agreed to deepen cooperation in digital technologies, artificial intelligence, trade and connectivity, presenting their alliance as an emerging centre of regional economic and technological coordination rather than a military bloc.18 May 2026-13:19
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Editor’s note: Ahmet Sağlam is a specialist in business development, sales and marketing, B2B collaboration, and corporate communication. He served as Business Development and International Relations Coordinator at the Hacettepe University Technology Development Zone. The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of News.Az.18 Apr 2026-10:50
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