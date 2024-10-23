News.az
Turkish Aerospace Industries
Tag:
Turkish Aerospace Industries
Türkiye’s homegrown Hurjet jet trainer advances toward mass production
25 Nov 2025-17:13
Türkiye’s TAI partners with BAE Systems to advance unmanned air technologies
07 Nov 2025-15:10
Türkiye heightens airport security nationwide after Ankara terror attack
24 Oct 2024-14:12
Turkey claims 2 terrorists 'neutralized,' following attack on aerospace facility
23 Oct 2024-20:33
Terrorist attack in Turkey: What we know so far?
23 Oct 2024-19:47
5 killed, 22 injured in terror attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries -
VIDEO
/
UPDATED
23 Oct 2024-17:26
