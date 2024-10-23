Turkey claims 2 terrorists 'neutralized,' following attack on aerospace facility

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Wednesday that two terrorists were "neutralized" after an attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries that killed three people and injured 14 more, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"There was a terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. Ankara Kahramankazan facilities," Yerlikaya wrote on X. "Unfortunately, there are martyrs and injured people after the attack. I wish God's mercy on our martyrs and a speedy recovery to our injured."After an explosion and gunshots were heard at the facility, security forces and first responders rushed to the scene.According to Turkish news network Habertruk, citing defense reporter Anil Shahin, two armed attackers arrived a the aerospace facility in a taxi with one blowing himself up. The other opened fire on security guards. Images showed one gunman inside the aviation facility.Images form surveillance cameras showed a man and a woman with backpacks and rifles inside the facility, according to The New York Times, citing Turkish TV network broadcasts.NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte posted on X, "Nato stands with our ally Turkey. We strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and are monitoring developments closely."Turkey's Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunc said an investigation has been launched into the attack."I strongly condemn and curse the terrorist attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries facilities located in the Kahramankazan district of Ankara," Tunc wrote on X. " A judicial investigation has been launched by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the treacherous terrorist attack."Turkish Aerospace Industries is a state-owned company that produces drones and fighter jets.Ragip Soylu, Turkey bureau chief for the news outlet Middle East Eye, told CNN, "This is one of the biggest, largest defense companies in the country."

