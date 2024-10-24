Türkiye heightens airport security nationwide after Ankara terror attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

After a terrorist attack targeting Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara, Türkiye has elevated the security alert to orange across all airports.

Stringent security measures have been enforced, particularly at Istanbul and Sabiha Gokcen Airports, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.In response to the threats following the attack, security protocols have been tightened throughout the country. Enhanced security measures have been implemented at both Istanbul and Sabiha Gokcen Airports to counter potential attacks planned by terrorist organizations. Vehicles entering the airports are undergoing thorough searches, and passengers are facing detailed identity checks.Sabiha Gokcen Airport has issued a statement advising passengers, “Due to the additional security measures in place at the airports, we recommend arriving at the terminal at least three hours before your flights to avoid any potential delays.”Five people were killed and 22 others were injured in a terrorist attack that targeted the main facility of the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in the capital Ankara Wednesday afternoon.Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the blast heard outside the premises was a terrorist attack. He said five people died, and 22 others were wounded in the attack. He noted that two of the injured were in critical condition.Following the attack, the Turkish Air Force launched an operation against the PKK militants in Syria and Iraq. "On October 23, 2024, an Air Force operation was carried out against terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria to prevent terrorist attacks on our people and security forces by neutralizing the PKK," the defense ministry reported."32 targets were destroyed as a result of the strike. The operation continues," the Defense Ministry concluded.

News.Az